Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $47.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 7.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.41 billion, up 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $122.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.91% and +5.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.24, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

