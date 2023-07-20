Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $43.21, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 5.15% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.25 billion, up 0.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $120.59 billion, which would represent changes of +1.37% and -0.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower within the past month. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.75, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

