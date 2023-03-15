Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $35.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 9.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.92 billion, down 3.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $120.29 billion, which would represent changes of +0.82% and -0.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.95, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

