Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.57, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.52 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

