Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.93, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

CMCSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.23 billion, up 1.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.87% lower. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CMCSA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.73, which means CMCSA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.