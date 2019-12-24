Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 23, 2020. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.23 billion, up 1.37% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $108.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.57% and +15.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. CMCSA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CMCSA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

