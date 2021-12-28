Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $50.51, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 2.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.78 billion, up 7.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $115.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.99% and +11.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Comcast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.