Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $51.78, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 2.33% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.17% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.8 billion, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $115.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.61% and +11.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.11, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

