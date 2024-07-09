Comcast (CMCSA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA) standing at $37.51, reflecting a +0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 3.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.11, indicating a 1.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.11 billion, down 1.31% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $123.77 billion, indicating changes of +5.78% and +1.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.04 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

