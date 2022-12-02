Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.69 billion, up 1.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $121.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.46% and +4.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.12, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

