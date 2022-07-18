Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $40.54, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 5.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.78 billion, up 4.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $122.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.76% and +5.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.34, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

