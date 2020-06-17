Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $39.22, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.54 billion, down 12.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $102.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.92% and -6.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note CMCSA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.2.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

