Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.89, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CMCSA to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.29 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $108.82 billion, which would represent changes of +21.57% and +15.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CMCSA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.