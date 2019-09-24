Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $45.71, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 16.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.41 billion, up 23.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $110.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.18% and +16.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. CMCSA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CMCSA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.21, so we one might conclude that CMCSA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

