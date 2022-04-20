Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $47.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.44 billion, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $122.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.98% and +5.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

