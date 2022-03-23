Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $46.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 0.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.43 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $122.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +5.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.84, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.