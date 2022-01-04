Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $50.19, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 3.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.83 billion, up 7.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.85.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

