Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA) standing at $34.70, reflecting a -1.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.96%.

The the stock of cable provider has risen by 0.83% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 2.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.86 billion, showing a 0.66% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.35 per share and a revenue of $122.86 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.46% and -0.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Right now, Comcast possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Comcast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.22, so one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

