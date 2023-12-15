Comcast (CMCSA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Comcast (CMCSA) reached $44.48, with a -0.36% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The cable provider's stock has climbed by 5.26% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.96% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.81, reflecting a 1.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.4 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $120.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.24% and -0.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

