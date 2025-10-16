Comcast (CMCSA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $29.26, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 8.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $1.1 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.63 billion, down 4.49% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $123.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.15% and -0.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.46% decrease. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.89.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.