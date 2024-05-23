Comcast (CMCSA) Business Mobile Unveils New Unlimited Plans

Comcast’s CMCSA Business announced new, more affordable mobile plans for Comcast Business Mobile, aiming to deliver greater value and performance to small business customers. These new plans offer the potential for significant savings on wireless bills.



Recognizing the evolving connectivity needs of businesses, Comcast Business Mobile offers adaptable data options to cater to the unique requirements of each business. Customers can mix and match data plans for each line, ensuring flexibility. Unlimited plans also include calls, texts, and roaming within the United States and between Canada and Mexico at no extra cost.



Additionally, Comcast Business Mobile customers benefit from the recently introduced WiFi Boost. This feature leverages the nation’s largest and most powerful WiFi network, allowing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile users to experience increased speeds while on the go.



WiFi Boost is supported by Comcast’s extensive fiber-based network, which delivers exceptional Internet service to more than 60 million homes and businesses and more than 23 million WiFi hotspots. This network represents the culmination of years of research, technological advancements, and more than $20 billion in investments since 2018 in infrastructure and development.



This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $123.16 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.31%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.21 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.78%.

Comcast Business Mobile Faces Competition in the Telecom Market

Comcast Business Mobile faces tough competition in the telecommunications market in the United States, which is valued at around $443.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $530.61 billion by 2029, according to a Mordor Intelligence report. This growth is mainly due to investments in research and development by major companies like AT&T T, Verizon Communications VZ, TMobile US TMUS and Comcast, which drive innovation in the industry.



Despite the nascent stage of 5G technology, telecom companies are already laying the groundwork for 6G through various partnerships and alliances. The high level of digitization in the United States compared with other countries has spurred demand for streaming media, messaging, and online shopping, which, in turn, propels growth of the telecom sector.



The telecommunications sector is essential for the efficient operation of businesses, public safety organizations, and government agencies in the United States. Its expansion significantly contributes to the national economy, with future advancements like 6G playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future direction.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 11.6% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 1.5% year to date due to tough competition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AT&T is set to launch Internet Air for Business, a new fixed wireless service aimed at small, medium, and large businesses. Leveraging America's most reliable 5G network, this service offers a straightforward and dependable way for businesses to stay connected. Whether expanding locations, ensuring network diversity, or supporting critical applications, AT&T’s Internet Air simplifies the process of connecting with customers, suppliers, and employees.



Verizon Business has introduced a range of new technologies, including a specialized room equipped with 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as various collaboration and communication tools. These offerings include Fixed Wireless Access, managed tablets, and Verizon Business Assistant, all designed to enhance customer experiences and provide innovative solutions.



Dialpad, Inc., a leading AI-powered customer intelligence platform, has partnered with T-Mobile to launch AI Recaps and extend their collaboration for another three years. Dialpad emphasizes that while communication tools are essential for businesses, traditional systems often come with high costs and complexity. In the digital era, with the advancements in AI and 5G technology, communication tools should be user-friendly and advantageous for businesses.



Comcast Business recently boosted Internet speeds for customers across the nation at no extra cost. Additionally, Comcast’s Business announced the introduction of next-generation multi-gigabit symmetrical business Internet speeds, powered by Full Duplex technology, in select markets. These constant innovations help them stay ahead of the competition.

