Comcast (CMCSA) Brings Apple TV+ to Its Entertainment Platform

Comcast CMCSA and Apple AAPL have recently announced that they are collaborating to launch Apple TV+ across the former’s entertainment platforms in the United States, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.



Apple TV+ has already started rolling out its content on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days. Apple TV+ has already been launched on Sky Devices in the UK and Europe in December.



Apple will offer free access to existing Xfinity customers to some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films without signing up or signing in.



Further, to attract new customers who are not currently subscribed to Apple TV+, existing Xfinity customers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign up via their Xfinity device by April 25.



Comcast’s New Partnership with Apple to Aid Top-Line Growth

In the last-reported quarter, Comcast’s revenues from Video business decreased 1.2% year over year. Also, revenues from Sky business went down by 2.4%. The new partnership with Apple is expected to aid Comcast raise revenues from the Sky platform and overall business profitability.



Internal dynamics of the U.S. pay-TV industry have been gradually shifting from cable TV operators to large telecom operators and low-cost over-the-top service providers. Comcast has been reeling from such change in dynamics.



However with the launch of Apple TV+, Comcast customers will gain access to the streaming platform’s high-quality original content developed by some of the finest creators in the world. This new partnership is also expected to help attract new customers amidst tough competition.



By leveraging Comcast’s global technology platform, Apple TV+ will gain access to 23 million customers worldwide, who can become potential new customers, thus helping the platform gain market share amongst competitors.



Comcast’s global technology platform enables customers to design apps that can gain access to 50 million devices globally, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners.



By using Comcast’s platform, partners can reach tens of millions of viewers globally and provide them with new services and content, thus directly aiding in bottom-line growth of partner companies and also Comcast.



However, Comcast’s entry into the online video-streaming service with Apple TV+ might be a bit late, since the market is expected to have become exhaustive with too many participants.



Strong competitors in the online streaming market are Netflix NFLX and Disney’s DIS Disney+.



Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space and is enjoying first mover’s advantage in the industry. Netflix’s solid content portfolio is a major growth driver.



Courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to its heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content and an expanding international footprint, the company is dominating the video-streaming space despite the launch of new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+.



Disney+ has emerged as a key growth driver for Disney in recent times.



Disney+’s solid content portfolio has been a key catalyst. The service offers nearly 700 movies and 11,700 episodes of television shows from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, along with Disney+ originals.

Comcast’s peer in the broader Consumer Discretionary sector, Netflix, also has a Zacks Rank #4. Netflix’s shares have tumbled 41.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s fall of 25.1%.



Comcast’s competitor, Disney, currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Disney’s shares have fallen 13.9% underperforming the Zacks Media Conglomerates’ fall of 13.3% year-to-date.

