Comcast (CMCSA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the latest trading day at $39.62, indicating a +1.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 9.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.52%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.81 billion, indicating a 0.39% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $124.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +2.42%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.84% downward. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.