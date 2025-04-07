Comcast (CMCSA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $33.47, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Shares of the cable provider witnessed a loss of 11.2% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 19.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.99, reflecting a 4.81% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $29.8 billion, indicating a 0.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.30 per share and a revenue of $122.46 billion, signifying shifts of -0.69% and -1.03%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.76, so one might conclude that Comcast is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

