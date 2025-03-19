Comcast (CMCSA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $36.09, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 0.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 2.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.86 billion, indicating a 0.66% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.35 per share and a revenue of $122.86 billion, signifying shifts of +0.46% and -0.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Comcast is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.41 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

