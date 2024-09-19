Comcast (CMCSA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $40.27, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 1.85% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.7 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $123.02 billion, indicating changes of +6.28% and +1.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comcast presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.75, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Cable Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

