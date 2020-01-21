Comcast (CMCSA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What To Expect

There’s a war being waged in the realm of internet video streaming. And Comcast (CMCSA) is now at the center of it. The NBC parent last week unveiled its new streaming service, Peacock. So far the reviews seem to suggest Comcast can be a formidable competitor to market leader Netflix (NFLX). But how far will Comcast go to assure victory?

This question, among several others, will be answered when Comcast reports fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Already with a sizable stake in Hulu, Comcast will now take on the likes of Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN) and the aforementioned Netflix, among other competitors. Wall Street seems optimistic that the company's Peacock video-streaming service, which will be both ad-supported (competing with YouTube, Hulu, Pluto and the pay TV bundle) and subscription-based (monthly plans for $5 and $10), can stand out.

The $5 monthly plan will include targeted ads to consumers, while the premium, $10 monthly plan has no ads. Investors will be eager to hear what the management says about the new service, which will launch on April 15 for Comcast customers and July 15 for everyone else. Namely, what will be the subscription expectations for fiscal 2020? The company is targeting 30 million to 35 million active Peacock accounts by 2024.

Analysts will want to know to what extent can streaming revenues, which is a loss leader for many streaming providers, boost Comcast’s bottom line. The company has said, when taken in aggregate total for the three tiers of Peacock, it will deliver average revenue per user (ARPU) of $6 to $7 per month. For the bottom line to grow, ARPU would have to grow as well, meaning Comcast will need to increase ad rates, ad load or raise subscription prices. Will the service be good enough to enable these options?

For the three-month period that ended December, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $28.18 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 64 cents per share on $27.85 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 21% year over year to $3.09 per share, while full-year revenue of $108.76 billion would rise 15% year over year.

In the third quarter, Comcast beat on the top and bottom lines, delivering Q3 EPS of 79 cents which surpassed Street estimates of 75 cents. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter for which it topped analysts’ EPS estimates. Q3 revenue of $26.83 billion was also higher than the $26.77 billion analysts were looking for, thanks to Sky, the British broadcaster acquired in September, which accounted for $4.6 billion in Q3 revenue.

On Wednesday Wall Street will want more clarity on how Comcast management plans to further integrate Sky within existing cable communications operations and into Peacock, given world’s insatiable appetite for on-demand video streaming. This is where the Sky acquisition can help, particularly when assessing Sky’s satellite TV, broadband, phone and internet streaming customers, totaling roughly 23 million subscribers.

All told, with Peacock now unveiled, Comcast has tons of options to compete with the streaming leaders and, more importantly, is in a far better position today than it was a year ago.

