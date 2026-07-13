Comcast Brings Xfinity And Business Services To Over 1,500 Flagler Estates Sites

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Monday said Xfinity and Comcast Business services are now available to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in and around Flagler Estates in St. Johns County, Florida, including over 1,100 locations that previously lacked broadband access.

Xfinity, Comcast's residential consumer brand, offers internet, mobile, TV and home security services to households, while Comcast Business provides connectivity and networking solutions to commercial customers.

The expansion, completed ahead of schedule through a public-private partnership with Florida's Broadband Opportunity Program, brings high-speed internet and other connectivity services to residents and businesses in the area.

The project is part of Comcast's latest investment in Florida, which also includes network expansions to Lake, Leon and Nassau counties.

As of this writing, Comcast shares were trading at $24.07, up 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.