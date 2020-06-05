Comcast Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CMCSA

In trading on Friday, shares of Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.31, changing hands as high as $43.10 per share. Comcast Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCSA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.705 per share, with $47.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.23. The CMCSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.