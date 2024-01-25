Comcast Boosts Quarterly Dividend 6.9%; Approves New $15 Bln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) increased its dividend by $0.08, or 6.9% year-over-year, to $1.24 per share on an annualized basis for 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 a share on the company's common stock, payable on April 24, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2024.

In addition, Comcast announced that its Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorization, effective as of January 26, 2024, of $15 billion, which does not have an expiration date.

