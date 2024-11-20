Comcast to announce spinoff of NBCU cable TV networks, WSJ reports

Comcast (CMCSK) (CMCSA) is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will spin off its NBCUniversal cable TV networks, separating its entertainment and news channels including MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, which generated about $7B in revenue in the 12 months ended September 30, The Wall Street Journal’s Amol Sharma reports. According to people familiar with the situation, Bravo will remain at Comcast, along with the Peacock streaming service and the NBC broadcast network, as Comcast bets that NBCUniversal’s remaining assets, including in broadcast TV, sports, movies and theme parks, will be better positioned for growth. The transaction is expected to be structured as a tax-free spinoff to Comcast shareholders and Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts is expected to hold a one-third stake in the new cable venture.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CMCSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.