Comcast: Dana Strong To Succeed Jeremy Darroch As Sky Group CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. announced that Sky Group CEO Jeremy Darroch will move from his current role to become Executive Chairman of Sky and Dana Strong will succeed him as Group CEO of Sky. Strong most recently served as President, Consumer Services for Comcast Cable.

Strong was previously President and COO of Virgin Media in the UK, Chief Transformation Officer of Liberty Global as well as Chief Executive Officer of UPC Ireland and Chief Operating Officer of AUSTAR in Australia.

Darroch served as CEO of Sky since 2007, and Group CFO since 2004.

