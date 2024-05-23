Combine Will International Concludes AGM Successfully

Combine Will International Holdings Limited (SG:N0Z) has released an update.

Combine Will International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Mr. Wee Sung Leng, on April 25, 2024, in Singapore. Mr. Wee introduced the Board of Directors and management to the shareholders and confirmed a quorum for the meeting’s proceedings. Shareholders were given the opportunity to vote on resolutions either in person or by proxy, with no advance questions submitted prior to the meeting.

