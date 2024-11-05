Combine Will Completes Strategic Sale of Securities

Combine Will International Holdings Limited (SG:N0Z) has released an update.

Combine Will International Holdings Limited has completed the sale of its quoted securities, previously valued at HK$125 million, which constituted 17.82% of the company’s net tangible assets as of the end of 2023. This strategic move could impact the company’s financial landscape and attract attention from investors keen on stock market developments.

