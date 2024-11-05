News & Insights

Stocks

Combine Will Completes Strategic Sale of Securities

November 05, 2024 — 11:45 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Combine Will International Holdings Limited (SG:N0Z) has released an update.

Combine Will International Holdings Limited has completed the sale of its quoted securities, previously valued at HK$125 million, which constituted 17.82% of the company’s net tangible assets as of the end of 2023. This strategic move could impact the company’s financial landscape and attract attention from investors keen on stock market developments.

For further insights into SG:N0Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.