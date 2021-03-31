Combat the Choppy Market With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks

Many investors are quite optimistic about the U.S. economy’s much-anticipated strong rebound this year as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out on a massive scale. However, risks remain as the pandemic is yet to subside.

With new variants of the coronavirus spreading across the country, the officials of President Joe Biden’s administration issued a warning that there might be a rise in new cases as well as the death toll since more people are going out for work and travel, and social-distancing restrictions are being relaxed .

Overall, the uncertainties made the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will not only deliver healthy returns but also provide a shield against the choppy market conditions.

Meaning of Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset in comparison to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria:

We have taken beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters as well that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks greater than zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20 Day Volume greater than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months.

Here are five of the six stocks that qualified the screening:

Based in Nelsonville, OH, Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY is primarily engaged in designing and marketing finest footwear. In the past 30 days, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021.

Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Stamps.com Inc. STMP primarily provides solutions related to shipping through the Internet. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average being 99.9%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI, headquartered in Richmond, VA, primarily operates as a healthcare services company. In 2021, the stock is likely to see earnings growth of 46%.

For treating patients suffering central nervous and sensory system disorders, Natus Medical Incorporated NTUS, headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, is involved primarily in providing medical device solutions. In 2021, the stock is likely to see earnings growth of 203%.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM, headquartered in Toyota, Japan, is involved in manufacturing and selling passenger and commercial vehicles. For fiscal 2021, the stock has seen upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days.

