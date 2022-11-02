Combat Rising Rates With These 3 Top-Ranked Insurance Stocks

The Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature has weighed heavily on stocks in 2022, forcing bears to come out of hibernation.

Stocks in the financial sector, such as insurers, can see their profit margins expand during higher interest rate environments.

Insurers primarily carry safe long-term bonds to back their policies. When interest rates rise, they can generate more money from their debt.

Three highly-ranked insurers – Berkshire Hathaway B ( BRK.B ), W.R. Berkley Corp. WRB, and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL – could all be considerations for investors looking to fight back against rising rates.

Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Let’s take a closer look at each one.

W.R. Berkley Corp.

W.R. Berkley is a leader in commercial lines insurance, with over 50 specialized businesses worldwide and divided into two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance and Monoline Excess.

Analysts have upped their earnings outlook across the board over the last several months, helping push WRB into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Additionally, the company pays out a dividend; WRB’s annual dividend yield comes in at 0.5%, lower than that of its Zacks Finance sector average.

While the dividend yield may be on the lower end, the company’s dividend growth picks up the slack – WRB has upped its dividend nine times over the last five years, translating to a 9.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



For the cherry on top, WRB’s growth projections are hard to ignore, with earnings forecasted to climb 26% in FY22 and a further 10.7% in FY23.

Sales estimates for FY22 and FY23 indicate Y/Y improvements of 15% and 8.4%, respectively.



Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway B is a diversified holding company, owning subsidiaries in insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing services, retail, and home building. BRK.B sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

BRK.B has been on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in three consecutive quarters by double-digit percentages.

Just in its latest print, Berkshire Hathaway B penciled in a 43% EPS surprise paired with a 4.4% revenue beat. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



BRK.B also carries an inspiring growth profile, with estimates calling for 16.6% earnings growth in its current fiscal year (FY22) and an additional 4.2% in FY23.

The projected earnings growth comes on top of suggested Y/Y revenue increases of 7.4% and 3.2% in FY22 and FY23, respectively.



Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital offers various insurance and reinsurance products, operating primarily through two markets: Commercial and Personal.

The company’s earnings outlook has turned bright over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



KNSL’s projected growth is strong, further bolstered by its Style Score of an A for Growth. Earnings are forecasted to soar more than 25% in its current fiscal year (FY22) and an additional 22% in FY23.

The top-line is also healthy, with sales estimates suggesting Y/Y revenue upticks of 26% in FY22 and 29.6% in FY23.



In addition, the company’s free cash flow has been on a solid uptrend; in its latest quarter, the company posted free cash flow of $175 million, indicating a 13% sequential uptick and an even larger 67% Y/Y uptick.



Bottom Line

A hawkish Fed has ruined the fun for stocks in 2022, with geopolitical issues and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties also being thorns in the market’s side.

Still, during higher-interest rate environments, insurers, such as Berkshire Hathaway B ( BRK.B ), W.R. Berkley Corp. WRB, and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL, can see their profit margins expand.

Additionally, all three carry a favorable Zacks Rank, telling us that their near-term business outlook is bright.

