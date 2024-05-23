News & Insights

Comba Telecom Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, shareholders granted the board mandates to issue and repurchase company shares, demonstrating strong confidence in the company’s governance.

