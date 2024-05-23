Comba Telecom Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, shareholders granted the board mandates to issue and repurchase company shares, demonstrating strong confidence in the company’s governance.

For further insights into HK:2342 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.