Comba Telecom Holds Steady with Share Capital

December 04, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a total of 5 billion ordinary shares valued at HKD 500 million. This stability in share capital might attract investors looking for steady investment opportunities in the telecom sector.

