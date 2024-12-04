Comba Telecom Holds Steady with Share Capital

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a total of 5 billion ordinary shares valued at HKD 500 million. This stability in share capital might attract investors looking for steady investment opportunities in the telecom sector.
