Comal Secures Agrivoltaic Plant Project in Italy

November 25, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Comal S.p.A. (IT:CML) has released an update.

Comal S.p.A. has secured a deal to construct an innovative agrivoltaic plant in Monterotondo, Rome, as part of the National Biodiversity Future Center project. This venture aims to integrate solar photovoltaic technologies with agricultural activities, enhancing clean energy production and biodiversity. The project highlights Comal’s commitment to sustainability and energy transition through advanced photovoltaic solutions.

