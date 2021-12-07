Com-Cov2 Study Reveals Mixing Of Different Vaccines Develop Better Immunity To Covid

(RTTNews) - A British study of Covid-19 vaccines has revealed that people developed a better immune response after they received a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by Moderna after a period of nine weeks. This was revealed by Matthew Snape, the Oxford professor behind the Covid-19 trials commonly known as Com-Cov2 on Monday. He told Reuters, "We found a really good immune response across the board..., in fact, higher than the threshold set by Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine two doses."

Researchers at the Oxford University have found out that if the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is followed by a Moderna or Novavax shot, higher antibodies and T-cell responses are produced in comparison to two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford.

A study conducted of 1,070 volunteers revealed that a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after a Moderna shot was far more effective than the standard Pfizer-BioNTech.

The study revealed that Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Novavax brought in higher antibodies than the two-dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca although this dosage induced lower antibody and T-cell responses than the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

The study conducted on so many volunteers did not cause any side-effects on any of the people involved.

These latest findings will be of some relief to poor and middle-income countries, which may need to mix and match between first and second shots if there is a problem with supplies.

Many countries have been mixing and matching vaccines well before robust data was available as nations were faced with soaring infection numbers, low supplies and slow immunization over some safety concerns.

Blood samples from the volunteers were tested against the Wild-Type, Beta and Delta variants and it was found that the vaccine's effectiveness against these variants had become less.

