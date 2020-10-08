Columnist: Corporate Climate Reporting Requirements Should Be Modeled After Data Privacy Regulation

By Kentaro Kawamori, Co-Founder & CEO of Persefoni

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, or perhaps because of it, climate risk is at the forefront of thought for political and global leaders around the world. Constituents across the private and public sectors are pushing both their governments and corporate citizenry to increase the transparency and frequency of climate reporting.

While it may not seem obvious at first, two major global data privacy regulatory frameworks provide the perfect blueprint for building climate reporting regulation.

The primary aim of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is to give users legal control of their data. This level of regulation forced companies to maintain those datasets in a process driven, auditable, and reportable fashion; if regulators used these mechanisms as a blueprint for creating climate reporting regulation, the outcome would be remarkably similar. Companies would maintain similar levels of data reportability on their emissions-producing activities, which would create meaningful, and useable, information of companies’ carbon footprints.

Here’s the kicker: as was the case before data privacy regulations went into effect, the data required to calculate an organization’s carbon footprint already exists in large companies.

While these data types include obvious items like electricity usage, there are other types that can be used to calculate an organizational carbon footprint. They include financial and supply chain data as well as various other types of operational data, which is already accounted for in the Green House Gas Protocol.

Circling back then to the GDPR comparison: Even before companies were required to provide consumers reports of the data they were maintaining on them, those data sets already existed internally. These included items like user-generated data from app usage, records from activity logging technologies, and more.

For large social media companies, these data sets were already structured and frequently accessed, given they were monetized as products, but for the majority of other enterprises they sat untouched. While they weren’t readily utilized, in most cases they were still maintained, as companies knew this data could become an asset in the future.

All that being said, the data privacy regulations themselves did not solve for the fact that usually these data sets were housed in distributed systems and oftentimes weren’t logically organized. Pure market-based innovation solved this chaotic problem.

Prescient entrepreneurs like Kabir Barday, who founded OneTrust in 2016, saw upcoming regulation would force companies to get organized and build reporting capabilities that did not currently exist. Barday understood that in most cases organizations already had the data.

Fast forward to 2020, and OneTrust is valued at $2.7B, and services nearly half of the Fortune 500 as customers. OneTrust is surely destined to join the unicorn IPO stampede.

Having the data already in place is key because it provides regulators a blueprint of what regulation should look like, and strongly suggests that the market will organically create solutions to fill the capability void. There are countless venture investors that recognize markets are created alongside regulation and many are already looking for investments in the climate reporting space.

Another parallel between data privacy and climate reporting regulation is that it’s OK to have different standards and frameworks by regions – organizations have the data. Yet, regulators and business leaders the world over have been wasting precious time in the fight against climate change by debating which one of a handful of major sustainability standards or frameworks is the right one. Just like with data privacy, the market will build solutions that can seamlessly accommodate these regional differences.

While GDPR and CCPA follow a similar framework, their ultimate reporting requirements differ; yet together, they have proven that different reporting requirements aren’t a hinderance, and certainly not an impediment, to pushing out a first version of reporting requirement. Particularly given what’s at stake.

The market has proven that the technologies and solutions required to enable companies to report their carbon footprint will become available very quickly; in fact, they’re already here. It’s time for regulators to recognize that the most obvious and successful use case for creating data-driven carbon reporting requirements already exists, they just need to change their perspective and look at the problem a little differently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.