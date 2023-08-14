Column:‘Bellwether’ arbitration takes another hit ahead of key appeal

By Alison Frankel

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Just a month before oral arguments in an appeal that will test the legality of a corporate strategy to combat mass arbitration, a new ruling from a federal trial judge has highlighted the strategy’s potential due process pitfalls.

The decision, issued on Thursday by U.S. District Judge George Wu of Los Angeles, rejects a bid by Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N and subsidiary Ticketmaster to force ticket purchasers into a bellwether arbitration process to resolve their antitrust claims. Wu is the second judge to cast doubt on the viability of a process that would allow companies to avoid having to pay millions of dollars in upfront arbitration fees by requiring claimants to arbitrate their cases in small batches.

Wu found that Live Nation’s mass arbitration rules, which call for claims to be arbitrated in three-at-a-time bellwether proceedings, lack safeguards to ensure that claimants are not unduly bound by precedent from bellwether cases that are litigated confidentially. Wu also said the protocol unfairly restricts discovery and gives Live Nation a lopsided right to appeal if the arbitrator grants any claimant an injunction.

A spokesperson for Live Nation, which is represented by Latham & Watkins, said the company "respectfully" disagrees with Wu's ruling and intends to appeal.

In a separate case, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco, rejected a slightly different bellwether arbitration process in July 2022, concluding that Verizon VZ.N “batching” rules, which permit arbitration of only 10 cases at a time, unconscionably delay resolution for mass arbitration claimants.

Verizon, as I told you in November, appealed Chen's ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Sept. 14.

In a sign of the significance of the bellwether issue, Public Citizen and the American Association for Justice filed amicus briefs backing the Verizon claimants. The nonprofits argue that companies like Verizon, which have litigated for years to bolster the legitimacy of mandatory arbitration clauses, cannot now be allowed to change their rules to curtail plaintiffs’ ability to vindicate their rights under the very systems companies they have imposed.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is backing Verizon, arguing in its 9th Circuit amicus brief that Verizon’s bellwether rules ensure a fair outcome for both the company and the claimants who accuse Verizon of deceptively adding administrative fees to their monthly bills. (Verizon denies the allegations.) The company’s protocol requires settlement talks after the resolution of each batch of 10 bellwether cases, the Chamber said. That's akin to the bellwether process in consolidated multidistrict proceedings in federal court, the Chamber said, where bellwether trial outcomes inform global settlement negotiations.

The Chamber’s brief in the Verizon case was filed in November. A few months later, in March, the business group took an even more public stand on the benefits of bellwether proceedings for companies facing the prospect of mass arbitration. The Chamber issued a exceedingly provocative report accusing plaintiffs' lawyers of abusing the leverage of hefty upfront arbitration fees – which typically exceed $1,000 per case and can escalate to tens of millions of dollars in a mass arbitration campaign – to bludgeon companies into big settlements. (The report, just to give you a hint of its tone, is entitled Mass Arbitration Shakedown: Coercing Unjustified Settlements.)

The Chamber accused courts and traditional arbitration forums of allowing plaintiffs' lawyers to get away with “blackmail,” and called on judges to endorse batch or bellwether proceedings to test the merits of plaintiffs’ claims before companies are required to pay out millions of dollars in initial fees.

Plaintiffs' lawyers have countered that bellwether arbitration is not comparable to multidistrict litigation or class actions because plaintiffs in federal court have due process rights that they don’t have in private arbitration. Indeed, in 2020, when San Francisco federal judge Chen granted a motion by DoorDash DASH.N to compel claimants to arbitrate their claims under the company’s bellwether process for mass arbitration, he specifically cited the protocol’s opt-out clause, which allowed plaintiffs to litigate in court if they didn’t like any settlement proposed after the bellwether cases.

Two years later, when Chen refused to allow Verizon to force customers into batch arbitration in the ruling now on appeal, he wrote, “It is one thing to set up a bellwether system to adjudicate a group of cases with the purpose of facilitating global or widespread resolution via ADR. It is another to formally bar the timely adjudication of cases."

Wu, in the Live Nation case, was particularly concerned that the company’s arbitration forum, New Era, wasn’t clear about the extent to which decisions in bellwether cases would bind arbitrators in subsequent cases. He also noted that Live Nation, unlike DoorDash in the 2020 case, didn’t allow opt outs, which added to his concern that the company's bellwether process “poses a serious risk of being fundamentally unfair to claimants.”

Verizon appellate counsel Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison did not respond to my email query about any fallout from the Live Nation ruling in Verizon’s appeal. New Era said in an email to my colleague Mike Scarcella that it planned to “improve” its mass arbitration protocols in response to the “useful roadmap” Wu provided in last week's decision.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform said no one from the group was available to comment.

The Live Nation claimants are represented by Keller Postman and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Keller Postman partner Warren Postman said by email that companies are now reaping the consequences of their own actions.

“Corporations loved forcing their customers into individual arbitration when they thought nobody would be able to pursue their claims that way,” Postman said. "The Ticketmaster decision shows that companies who engage in these cynical tactics run a real risk of landing back in court, where plaintiffs can more efficiently vindicate their legal rights through class actions."

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

