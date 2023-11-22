Column: Will Ozempic lawsuits be the next big thing in mass litigation?

By Jenna Greene

Nov 21 (Reuters) - When a product is wildly successful, lawsuits – meritless or not – tend to follow like flies to honey.

To date, however, the makers of Ozempic and similar drugs have been spared a deluge of litigation by people who claim the blockbuster weight loss medications caused serious and unexpected side effects.

At press time, just nine such federal cases were pending, according to court records in the Pacer database, spread out across Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Idaho and Utah.

Considering at least nine million prescriptions according to analytics firm Trilliant Health have been written for Novo Nordisk’s diabetes medicine Ozempic, sold as Wegovy since 2021 for treating obesity, and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which earlier this month won approval as Zepbound for weight loss, this strikes me as an extraordinarily small number of product liability claims.

At least one plaintiffs' firm claims it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Morgan & Morgan has filed six of the cases – five of them in the past week – and litigator Paul Pennock told me the firm has more than 13,000 clients under retainer. He said the firm has turned away more than 40,000 other would-be plaintiffs because their alleged injuries weren’t severe enough.

Reuters was unable to independently verify these numbers, but they certainly suggest more litigation is coming, and fast. Pennock said he anticipates filing additional cases "regularly from now on" as individual claims are investigated and confirmed.

The lawsuits assert that Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, or its sister drugs caused severe gastrointestinal side effects including vomiting that persisted for more than a month and required emergency room visits or hospitalization. One plaintiff, Jaclyn Bjorklund, said in court papers that she vomited so much that it caused her to lose teeth.

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson said by email that the company, which has tapped DLA Piper partner Loren Brown as outside counsel, does not comment on pending litigation, but that patient safety “is the top priority.”

Eli Lilly, represented by outside counsel from Kirkland & Ellis including partner James Hurst, said in a statement that it does not believe the litigation has merit.

Among the key questions at issue: do the drugs’ labels adequately warn of the risk of taking the medicines? And would the prescribing doctor have made a different decision if such additional warnings had been made?

Liaibility for the alleged injuries can hinge on the answers.

According to Ozempic’s prescribing information, the most common adverse reactions are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation, reported by 5% or more of patients.

“The known risks associated with use of Ozempic are reflected in its FDA-approved product labeling,” the Novo Nordisk spokesperson said, adding that the company works closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to “continuously monitor the safety of Ozempic.”

Likewise, Lilly says the company actively engages in “monitoring, evaluating, and reporting safety information for all our medicines.”

While nausea and vomiting are listed as side effects along with well as delayed gastric emptying, Pennock argues the labels don’t go far enough, failing, for example, to mention the risk of gastroparesis, or paralysis of stomach muscles.

“They don’t say clearly what could happen to you,” he said.

In many instances, Pennock said, clients continue to experience debilitating ill-effects even after discontinuing the medications, feeling “constantly nauseous” and limited in what they can eat.

Lawsuits against drugmakers for failing to warn of side effects have yielded enormous payouts in the past, including one of the biggest of all time, involving the diet drug “fen-phen.”

When the combination of fenfluramine or dexfenfluramine and phentermine was introduced three decades ago, it was hailed by some as “a miracle” for treating obesity. Millions clamored for prescriptions.

But in 1997, fen-phen was pulled from the market after studies found an association with serious, even fatal heart valve problems. Fen-phen maker American Home Products Corp, later renamed Wyeth and now part of Pfizer, shelled out more than $21 billion to resolve the litigation, my Reuters colleagues reported in 2007.

There are obvious differences between fen-phen and Ozempic in the pervasiveness and severity of the alleged side-effects, as well as the warnings (or lack thereof) to patients.

Still, Motley Rice partner Esther​​​​ Berezofsky, who was co-lead trial counsel in the New Jersey fen-phen medical monitoring case and now has a case pending against Novo Nordisk, sees some parallels.

Because so many people are drawn to the promise of losing weight, she told me, it “makes the impact of marketing weight loss drugs without adequate disclosure of the risks associated with their use particularly detrimental.”

In September, she and Motley Rice colleagues filed suit on behalf of a Pennsylvania woman who allegedly suffered severe stomach cramping, vomiting and nausea within months of starting Wegovy, requiring hospitalization to treat gastroparesis.

In the complaint, they argue that Novo Nordisk failed to fully disclose Wegovy's side effects, instead encouraging people “to forgo lifestyle changes – long the cornerstone of healthy weight loss -- in favor of powerful, dangerous, and expensive drugs.”

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

