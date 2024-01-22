Column: Why these big-law partners switched to plaintiffs' firms

By Jenna Greene

Jan 22 (Reuters) - At age 61, Benjamin Barnett could have marked time until retiring from 1,000-lawyer Dechert, where for the past 20 years he’d defended some of the world's largest corporations in product liability and white-collar cases.

Instead, the litigation partner earlier this month switched not just firms, but sides, moving to plaintiffs' firm Seeger Weiss.

“I didn’t want to represent corporate defendants anymore,” Barnett told me, a revelation that he said came after he was asked to eulogize both his mother and his mother-in-law at back-to-back memorial services in 2022.

Doing so prompted him to take stock of his own life. His conclusion: “I wanted to represent individuals,” he said.

Such moves -- trading the name-brand prestige and predictability of Big Law for more volatile, even crusading work representing people who allege they've been injured by misconduct or negligence -- remain uncommon, especially among well-established defense lawyers, legal recruiters tell me.

Still, in talking with Barnett and other attorneys from major law firms who have changed sides, I’m struck by a slow but steady evolution in attitudes toward work on the other side of the "v."

Consider a survey by defense firm by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe of more than 1,000 potential jurors last year.

Only 23% of respondents said they had a positive impression of “lawyers who defend the corporations sued in lawsuits.” By contrast, 58% reported a positive view of “lawyers who represent injured people in lawsuits.”

The "public perception of plaintiffs' lawyers has switched," said Matt Morgan, a partner at Morgan & Morgan, which with nearly 1,000 lawyers describes itself as America’s largest injury law firm.

Yes, some plaintiffs' lawyers remain pigeonholed as ambulance chasers, mainly because of crass TV ads, radio promos and billboards. But as Morgan noted, others are lionized as heroes in movies such as Erin Brockovich, Runaway Jury, A Civil Action, The Rainmaker, Class Action, and most recently, The Burial.

As for movies that celebrate lawyers who save big corporations lots of money? I got nothing.

At law schools, there are indications that up-and-coming lawyers are also increasingly inclined to look favorably upon plaintiffs-side work.

Law students across the country last year launched a new organization, the National Plaintiffs’ Law Association, uniting groups at 17 law schools, including those at nine of the top 14-ranked schools. Their mission: to “encourage and support students in becoming plaintiffs’ side attorneys.”

And there's a lot of money to be made. Top plaintiffs’ lawyers can earn gigantic fees -- Money Inc last year listed disbarred plaintiffs' lawyer Richard "Dickie" Scruggs (who did not respond to my request for comment) as the world's richest current or former lawyer, with a $1.9 billion fortune.

But because plaintiffs' lawyers rely almost exclusively on contingency fees, their income is often unpredictable.

Base partner compensation at plaintiffs' firms ranges from $150,000 to $300,000 on average, legal recruiter Justine Donahue, a managing director at Macrae who started her career as an associate at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, estimates.

At the 100 largest defense firms, by comparison, the average equity partner earned $2.56 million in 2022, according to The American Lawyer.

The work has “an entrepreneurial element that really speaks to some lawyers,” Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd name partner Darren Robbins told me, requiring the ability to investigate, build and drive a case to conclusion.

In part, that’s what appealed to Gregory Varallo, who after 36 years at Delaware powerhouse Richards, Layton & Finger – including three years as head of the firm -- joined Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann in 2019.

Both Varallo, who was 60 when he made the switch, and Barnett were approaching their firms' retirement age of 65, though extensions were possible at their firms.

Some plaintiffs’ firms, though, are skeptical about how well Big Law experience translates to their side.

“Generally, we are very reluctant to hire from Big Law,” Edelson founder Jay Edelson told me, adding that his firm gets an average of five to 10 applications a week from defense-side lawyers.

Big Law attorneys are rewarded for “billing hours and winning slowly,” he said. They “generally don't understand the rhythm and flow of high-stakes plaintiffs' work,” which Edelson described as “fundamentally proactive, not reactive.”

Despite that, the firm has brought on a few Big Law alums including Nick Rosinia, who until 2021 was a senior counsel at Foley & Lardner and now heads Edelson’s trial practice.

Conflicts are another potential obstacle, legal recruiter Isabel DuPree of VOYlegal told me, barring lawyers from litigating against former clients. "It's complicated enough when you stay on the same side of the aisle," she said. "But if you cross over, conflicts could be a nightmare."

Even so, Seeger Weiss, which is known for its mass tort and class action work, is receptive to hiring what founder Christopher Seeger calls “refugees from big firms.” He started his career at Shearman & Sterling, though he only stayed a few years.

Steven Daroci, who joined Seeger Weiss in 2022 from Fox Rothschild where he was a partner, said his new role gives him "personal" satisfaction and the added benefit of ditching those billable hour requirements that Big Law thrives on.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers track their time in cases where they need court approval of fee awards, but hitting billing targets is not part of the job.

That’s “pretty huge,” Daroci said.

As for Barnett, he stresses that his move “is not a reflection on Dechert,” where over the years he led litigation practice groups and was known as an e-discovery expert, representing clients including Airbus and Merck.

A Dechert spokesperson in a statement said the firm wishes him “the best in the future.”

“It’s not like I didn’t enjoy defense work,” Barnett said. But he was also aware of how hard it can be for “everyday people to get into court, even if they’ve suffered a grievous, life-altering injury,” he said.

After reflection, he said, his next career move became clear. “Go help people.”

