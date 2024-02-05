Column: Why is the Super Bowl in Las Vegas? Thank the U.S. Supreme Court

By Jenna Greene

Feb 5 (Reuters) - When it comes to spectacle and celebration, few events can top the Super Bowl, and few cities can match Las Vegas.

Yet over the big game’s 58-year history, the gambling mecca remained sidelined as host. Until now.

As Sin City prepares to welcome the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11, credit the U.S. Supreme Court for reshaping the sports betting landscape.

The high court in a landmark 2018 decision helped pave the way for Las Vegas’s shift from sports pariah to epicenter -- home to three pro teams with a fourth on the way, and sought-after locale for athletic events of all kinds.

“We’re now the belle of the ball,” Andrew Woods, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told me, a dramatic shift from the days when leading sports leagues and tournaments “didn’t give Las Vegas a second look, or even a first.”

Ironically, when the high court in Murphy v NCAA cleared the path for other states to offer legal sports betting, upending Nevada’s near-monopoly on the pastime, the decision looked to some like a blow to Las Vegas.

Sports Illustrated in its coverage at the time put the city (which was not a party to the case) on its “losers” list, noting that Vegas “will now face competition for visitors and tourists who wish to place bets on sports.”

The New York Times went further, speculating in the wake of the 6-3 ruling by Justice Samuel Alito that a “trip to Las Vegas to wager on March Madness or the Super Bowl could soon seem quaint.”

With 330,000 visitors expected to descend on Las Vegas for the long Super Bowl weekend, injecting what tourism officials predict will be a $600 million boost to the city’s economy, “quaint” doesn’t strike me as the right word.

More like jackpot.

I caught up with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Ted Olson, who prevailed on behalf of New Jersey officials and lawmakers led by then-governor Chris Christie and his successor, Phil Murphy, for a look back at the litigation.

“Nobody thought we would win,” Olson recalled. In fact, until the high court’s decision, the state was 0-5, losing twice at the district court level and three times before the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, including the full court sitting en banc.

The fight began in 2012, when New Jersey enacted legislation that would allow sports gambling at local casinos and racetracks.

The state was promptly sued by five sports leagues including the NFL. Concerned that wagering might corrupt the integrity of athletic contests, the leagues were “vehemently against” sports betting, Olson said.

In 2003, for example, the NFL refused to run an ad during the Super Bowl by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority promoting tourism because, as an NFL spokesman told CBS at the time, the league had “a long-standing policy that prohibits the acceptance of any message that makes reference to or mention of sports betting."

And in 2015, ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was allegedly compelled to cancel a fantasy football convention in Las Vegas that more than 100 NFL players were expected to attend, according to ESPN. The reason? The expo center where it was being held was part of a casino that offered sports betting.

That’s some serious pearl-clutching.

“A lot has changed, obviously, starting with the Supreme Court decision,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a Dec. 15 press conference, noting that sports betting is now legal in 38 states. “From our standpoint, we’re adapting to what the environment is.”

Exactly. Because what would be the point of the NFL shunning Las Vegas now that people can bet on sports from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon?

In crafting the winning argument, Olson, a former U.S. Solicitor General whose other Supreme Courts victories include the 2000 presidential election showdown Bush v. Gore and the 2013 pro same-sex marriage decision Hollingsworth v Perry, attacked the constitutionality of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 as an improper infringement on states’ rights.

Doing so, Olson told me, “was a very big deal.” The law, which prohibited state-sanctioned sports gambling, had been on the books for more than two decades. (It exempted Nevada, where such wagers had been legal since 1931, and, to a limited extent, Delaware, Montana and Oregon.)

The legislation stemmed from concerns that sports betting threatened to change athletic events from “wholesome entertainment for all ages to devices for gambling,” as a 1991 Senate Report put it, according to court documents.

Never mind that people across the country had been gambling on sports all along. "Bets were being made, but underground," Olson said, arguing it was better to bring the activity into the open and regulate it.

Olson asserted the act impermissibly "commandeered" his client's regulatory power, “dictating the contents of New Jersey’s state law concerning sports wagering," he wrote in court papers.

The Supreme Court agreed.

"The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” Alito wrote for the majority. “Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own.”

The sports leagues were represented by Clement & Murphy founder Paul Clement, then a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Since the decision, the NFL has struck partnerships with sportsbooks including Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel, while Las Vegas is now home to pro sports franchises including the Raiders football team, with baseball’s Oakland As on the way.

As football fans now vie for eye-wateringly expensive tickets to Las Vegas’s inaugural Super Bowl, it goes to show that what may have initially looked like a Supreme Court-dealt setback for the city turned out to be a boon. Then again, as many gamblers can attest, in the long run the house always wins.

