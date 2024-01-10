Column: Why Elon Musk was able to duck a deposition but Satya Nadella was not

By Alison Frankel

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Two decisions in the span of just a few days prove the vagaries of a controversial doctrine that shields high-ranking corporate executives from being deposed in civil lawsuits.

The apex doctrine, as it’s known, is intended to prevent plaintiffs from harassing high-level executives for purely strategic reasons, like when a slip-and-fall victim suing a big-box store purports to need testimony from the chain's CEO but really just wants to use the deposition subpoena as settlement leverage.

State and federal procedural rules, of course, allow subpoenaed witnesses to contest the demand for their testimony. But the apex doctrine treats top corporate executives as a special class of witnesses whose time and energy are uniquely valuable. In its most sweeping form, the doctrine allows corporate bosses to duck depositions unless plaintiffs can prove the executives have specific information that is not available from any other source.

That’s what happened last week in a Florida lawsuit brought by the estate of a teenage passenger who died in the crash of a Tesla traveling at 116 miles per hour. The teenager's estate, which contends that Tesla TSLA.O negligently disabled speed-limiting software, sought to depose Tesla CEO Elon Musk about a call he made to the father of the Tesla’s driver, who also died in the crash. The plaintiffs, my colleague Mike Scarcella has reported, allege that Musk told the driver’s father that Tesla perhaps should not have removed the speed-limiting software.

But Musk has said in sworn statements that he does not recall the phone call. And according to a Florida appeals court, that’s reason enough to quash the subpoena for his testimony. Musk otherwise has no unique knowledge of information relevant to the case, the appeals court ruled, so requiring him to sit for a deposition “would serve no purpose other than to harass and burden Tesla and disrupt Mr. Musk’s ability to meet his obligations to consumers, stockholders [and] Tesla’s employees.”

Contrast that reasoning with a Jan. 8 order from U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of San Francisco in an antitrust class action by video gamers challenging Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision ATVI.MX.

The gamers, as Scarcella reported on Tuesday, want to depose Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the company’s negotiations with Activision in advance of the biggest deal Microsoft MSFT.O has ever made. The company’s lawyers tried to block the deposition, citing the apex doctrine. But Corley held that the plaintiffs are entitled to ask the Microsoft CEO about the deal since he has unique information as Microsoft's ultimate decisionmaker.

A key distinction between the two new decisions is who bears the burden of persuasion. Under Florida’s version of the apex doctrine, which was codified by the state Supreme Court in 2021, if a high-ranking corporate official asserts in a sworn affidavit that she has no unique knowledge about disputed issues, plaintiffs are required to show why they still need to depose her. The appeals court in the Tesla case said the dead teen’s estate failed to carry that burden after Musk said he had no unique information to offer.

But California federal trial judges require companies and their executives to prove why apex witnesses are entitled to special protection. The seminal California ruling on the apex doctrine calls for judges to strike a balance between the risk that plaintiffs are harassing executives for unnecessary testimony and the liberal discovery provisions of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. In the Microsoft case, Corley said the company did not meet the burden of showing that plaintiffs would gain no valuable information from Nadella.

State and federal courts have struggled for decades to reconcile the tension between protecting apex witnesses and respecting discovery rules, as you can see from a great overview by lawyers from Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on federal appellate precedent.

To make a long and nuanced story short, the doctrine’s application varies widely among the federal circuits. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the most protective of apex witnesses, requiring plaintiffs to provide evidence that they will obtain new and relevant information by deposing high-level executives. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th Circuits are more skeptical, requiring apex witnesses to show why they deserve special treatment.

In state courts, meanwhile, apex doctrine appears to be losing favor. Florida, to be sure, moved in the opposite direction when its state high court formally adopted the doctrine in 2021. Four other states – West Virginia, Michigan, Texas and California – have also adopted the doctrine, albeit in years-old precedent.

But seven states have explicitly refused to shield high-ranking corporate officials merely by virtue of their jobs, according to the Washington Supreme Court's detailed examination of the doctrine in a ruling last September.

In just the last three years, appellate courts in four states — Washington, Georgia, Colorado and Pennsylvania — have considered and rejected defense requests to adopt the apex doctrine. The Colorado panel, which refused to block a CEO's deposition by shareholders in an appraisal case, predicted that the apex doctrine “has reached its zenith and has begun to decline.”

The Washington Supreme Court confirmed the trend in its decision last September, which denied apex protection to Umpqua Bank executives because the doctrine “improperly shifts the burden of proof in violation of our discovery rules and ... undermines the right of access to courts." After examining how the doctrine is applied — or not — in both state and federal courts, the Washington justices said there’s no clear consensus on apex parameters.

“We conclude that the apex rule is not widely followed,” the state justices said. “Its application is inconsistent and its acceptance is waning.”

Again, none of the courts rejecting the apex doctrine has said corporate officials can’t try to squelch harassing subpoenas. They’ve just held that C-suiters are not entitled to any more protection than everyone else.

Money and prestige can buy a lot — but courts seem to be increasingly reluctant to extend the privileges of rank to discovery in civil suits.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

