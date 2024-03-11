Column: Where did all the small claims court cases go?

By Jenna Greene

March 11 (Reuters) - During a recent small claims court hearing in San Francisco, a baseball cap-wearing handyman accused a property owner of throwing out his tools worth $2,000.

In another case, a woman, voice breaking with emotion, said her ex-landlord refused to return her $2,550 security deposit.

And in another, a man said his gym owes him $5,600 for unused personal training sessions during the pandemic.

Similar disputes play out each day in small claims courtrooms across the country, where self-represented litigants can plead their cases directly to a judge, provided the amount at issue falls under a certain threshold – typically $7,500, according to the National Center for State Courts, though it varies by jurisdiction.

As concerns mount about lower-income people being shut out of the civil justice system because they can’t afford a lawyer, such longstanding “people’s courts” offer quick, simplified proceedings without all the formal trappings of litigation.

But small claims caseloads in recent years have been dropping, in some instances dramatically.

Between 2018 and 2022, small claims court cases nationwide fell 32%, Danielle Hirsch, managing director of the court consulting division at the National Center for State Courts, told me.

In part, the pandemic is to blame, she said, when civil filings dipped across the board. But in other areas of the law, including contracts, real property and probate, cases are now on the upswing.

Not small claims, though, where filings in the 32 states that provided data to the Court Statistics Project decreased from 1.9 million cases in 2018 to 1.3 million in 2022.

In California, the long-term trend is even more striking. According to state court statistics, small claims filings peaked in 1982 (one year after Judge Wapner made his debut on the hit “People’s Court” reality television show), with about 600,000 new cases.

By the year 2000, new filings hovered around 325,000. In 2023, fewer than 100,000 small claims cases were brought in the nation’s most populous state.

My question: Why?

Definitive answers are elusive. While small claims court remains one of the most widely used features of our judicial system, it’s also one of the least studied.

I asked Bruce Zucker, a professor of criminology and justice studies at California State University, Northridge, who presided over small claims cases as a judge pro tem in Ventura County and Los Angeles County Superior Courts between 1998 and 2015, for his take.

The increased prevalence of arbitration agreements between businesses and their customers could be one factor, he said, siphoning off cases that might previously have gone to small claims court.

Changes in how people buy goods and services feed into this, he said. “In the old days, you might sue the store” if you were unhappy with a purchase. But now, people are as apt to shop on Amazon or eBay, he said. “If you did try to sue, there are arbitration clauses.”

Zucker noted some arbitration agreements stipulate people may still opt to litigate in small claims court. But perhaps arbitration or mediation might seem easier or offer more in-depth review?

With a docket of up to 30 small claims cases in a morning, Zucker said, he typically decided matters in about five minutes.

Jeremy Fogel, executive director of the Berkeley Judicial Institute, hypothesizes that would-be plaintiffs over time developed “a sense that (small claims court) is not a friendly forum” for redress.

A former federal judge, Fogel got his start as a Santa Clara County municipal court judge in 1981, where he presided over small claims cases in their California heyday. “A well-intentioned experiment,” is how he recalls the forum.

To him, one drawback of small claims court as a mechanism for resolving disputes is that it’s “not enough of a paradigm shift.”

“The process itself is adversarial, rather than problem-solving,” he told me. “It’s still a court, even though it’s more informal.”

In a dozen San Francisco small claims court cases I observed, the judges were unfailingly courteous and spent anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour hearing testimony in cases where both plaintiff and defendant were present. (In about half of the cases, one or both parties didn't show up.)

Still, while court without lawyers keeps costs low, it was clear to me that some litigants would have benefited immensely from counsel.

On Thursday, for example, a homeless man argued that the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency violated his constitutional rights by towing the vehicle he lived in and selling it at auction.

The city failed to provide adequate notice or an opportunity for him to retrieve his belongings, including his dentures, medication for his emphysema and his father’s ashes, the man said.

“Everything I had was in my car,” he said in asking for $12,500 in damages, the maximum allowed in California.

But he didn’t know the vehicle code citation for towing his car or the relationship between the police department, the tow company and the impound yard. And while he had a general sense that the city is supposed to offer homeless people alternative lodging if their shelter is removed, he didn’t know the legal basis of that obligation or if it applied to someone living in a car.

(He seems to be referring to an injunction issued by a U.S. magistrate judge in 2022 in pending litigation by the Coalition on Homelessness, though this wasn't mentioned in court.)

After nearly an hour quizzing him, the judge continued the case to next week – but sounded skeptical that he was owed recompense.

“How is this the city’s fault?” she asked. “It sounds like a really tragic situation, but I’m seeing a lot of things you could have done.”

Left unsaid: Try to find a pro bono lawyer to argue his case in superior court.

To me, the case underscores how small claims court, while useful in some circumstances, is not a panacea in addressing concerns over access to justice and the high cost of litigation.

Sometimes, there’s just no substitute for lawyers.

