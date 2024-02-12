Column: Wells Fargo nemesis sues over American Arbitration Association's rules for mass disputes

By Alison Frankel

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A law firm that represents thousands of alleged Wells Fargo customers who claim they were misled about the bank’s overdraft fee policies has filed a class action contending that the American Arbitration Association has allowed Wells Fargo WFC.N to evade accountability.

The new lawsuit, filed last week by plaintiffs' lawyers at McCune Law Group in federal court in San Francisco, asserts that Wells Fargo has capitalized on AAA’s recently adopted mass arbitration protocols to win the dismissal of thousands of arbitration claims arising from allegedly improper overdraft fees.

AAA is not named as a defendant in the new lawsuit, but the McCune firm blamed the arbitration forum for acceding to Wells Fargo’s demand that its clients be required to provide information about their accounts — including proof that they were enrolled in the overdraft protection program and paid overdraft fees — before they can proceed with individual cases.

The order requiring claimants to provide that information was entered by a so-called AAA process arbitrator, who was appointed under AAA’s new rules addressing mass arbitration, in which dozens, hundreds or even thousands of claimants file substantially similar arbitration demands.

As you know, corporations that have been socked with mass arbitration demands often argue that plaintiffs lawyers are improperly trying to leverage initial arbitration fees — which can total tens of millions of dollars when thousands of customers or employees demand arbitration — to extract unwarranted settlements.

Under the mass arbitration protocols AAA adopted last August, a so-called process arbitrator can be appointed to rule on casewide administrative issues, including filing requirements for claimants and initial arbitration fees in individual cases. For defendants, the process arbitrator can serve as a sort of gatekeeper to assure that companies are not forced to pay thousand-dollar case initiation fees when cases are obviously deficient.

But in the new class action, the McCune firm argued that the AAA’s revamped rules effectively give companies like Wells Fargo the best of both worlds: Companies can use mandatory arbitration requirements to preclude customers from banding together to sue as a group, yet once they’re hit with a mass of demands by customers seeking to exercise their right to arbitrate claims individually, corporations can ask an AAA process arbitrator to impose classwide requirements to cull cases.

“The cooperation between AAA and Wells Fargo creates a kind of toggle switch Wells Fargo can operate at a whim,” the class action contends. As soon as arbitration demands become “inconvenient, expensive or difficult,” the complaint argued, the bank and the arbitration forum can “flip the switch” to adopt classwide rules to eliminate purportedly unworthy claims.

As a result, the McCune firm alleged, thousands of its clients have been wrongly shut out of arbitration and have no choice but to bring their claims in court.

The firm did not specify how many of its clients’ arbitration demands have been dismissed, but Wells Fargo’s lawyers at McGuireWoods have said in a court filing that the McCune firm was able to provide the requisite information about only 432 of its 3,900 clients. AAA, according to Wells Fargo, has dismissed arbitration demands by the other 3,500 clients, albeit without prejudice.

If you do the math, those numbers suggest that the McCune firm failed to provide AAA with required information about nearly 90% of the clients for whom it has demanded arbitration.

AAA did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Wells Fargo declined to comment. Lawyers from the McCune firm, including name partner Richard McCune, did not respond to my query.

The new lawsuit is significant because it’s a public challenge to an attempt by AAA to respond to mass arbitration critics who carp about paying thousands of dollars in fees for patently frivolous demands. But I should warn you that the McCune lawsuit omits quite a bit of context, including a previous McCune case challenging the AAA’s appointment of a process arbitrator in the Wells Fargo overdraft fee dispute and an appeal of the decision in that previous case.

Last year, after the AAA process arbitrator first issued an order setting out which information McCune’s clients were required to supply before they could proceed with their individual arbitration cases, the McCune firm filed a lawsuit in San Diego to enjoin the AAA proceeding, deriding Wells Fargo for relying on a classwide device after barring customers from suing as a class.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw denied the McCune firm's request for an injunction in May 2023, holding (among other things) that the Wells Fargo arbitration agreement delegates threshold disputes to the arbitrator. Sabraw granted Wells Fargo’s motion to compel arbitration, which continued before the process arbitrator.

The McCune firm appealed the decision, arguing that the use of a process arbitrator to set classwide requirements for individual claimants amounts to improper interference with its clients’ contractual rights.

Wells Fargo’s counsel at McGuireWoods responded that the bank has scrupulously followed AAA rules, paying about $500,000 in fees for the process arbitrator, whose appointment was approved by the McCune firm. The process arbitrator, the bank said, did not create a class proceeding but only set out basic standards for each individual claimant to meet. And the information that claimants were ordered to supply, Wells Fargo said, should be easy to obtain: It’s all on customers’ bank statements.

Last month, after Wells Fargo submitted a supplemental statement noting that the process arbitrator had tossed about 3,500 McCune arbitration cases for failing to include basic information, the 9th Circuit said it did not need to hear oral argument in the case but would decide the matter on the briefs.

The McCune firm filed the new class action in San Francisco several days later. As I mentioned, the complaint does not refer to the firm’s previous lawsuit in San Diego or to the 9th Circuit appeal.

I'm guessing that Wells Fargo will soon provide that context.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

