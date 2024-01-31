Column: Visa, Mastercard ask U.S. Supreme Court to fix ‘rampant confusion’ on class certification

By Alison Frankel

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facing $9 billion in exposure in three antitrust class actions over ATM fees, Visa and Mastercard have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to tighten the standard for trial courts weighing whether to certify plaintiffs to sue as a class.

The credit card companies, as my colleague Mike Scarcella reported last Friday, contend that the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was too lax when it affirmed a trial court decision certifying a class of ATM operators and two different classes of consumers to pursue claims that Visa and Mastercard squelched competition by blocking ATM operators from offering lower fees for certain transactions.

Supreme Court precedent, wrote Visa V.N and Mastercard MA.N Supreme Court counsel from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, requires trial courts to use “rigorous analysis” to decide whether classwide issues predominate over individual issues. But the federal appellate circuits, the credit card companies argued, are divided on what that actually means.

In the 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 11th Circuits, according to Visa and Mastercard, it’s not enough for trial judges to conclude merely that plaintiffs have offered a plausible theory of classwide injuries. Courts in those circuits, the petition argued, must also decide whether defendants' challenges fatally undermine plaintiffs’ models.

The 3rd Circuit, for instance, ruled in 2020 that a trial judge erred in certifying an antitrust class of epilepsy drug purchasers because he didn’t give sufficient weight to defense evidence that suggested one-third of the class would have bought the higher-priced drug even if there were a cheaper alternative. Those individualized purchasing decisions, the appeals court held, could not be squared with the predominance requirement in the federal rules for class actions.

But according to Visa and Mastercard, trial judges in the 8th, 9th and D.C. Circuits don’t have to weigh competing defense theories and can certify classes as long as they’ve determined the plausibility of plaintiffs’ models.

In the ATM fee case, the D.C. Circuit faulted the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon of Washington, D.C., for his “terse” predominance analysis, which, the appeals court said, used imprecise language and cited out-of-date precedent. Leon's shortcomings, the appeals court said, were “surprising and unfortunate, given the breadth of the asserted unlawful practice, the amount of money asserted to be at stake, and the voluminous record including dueling expert reports.”

But the D.C. Circuit nevertheless concluded that Leon followed the dictates of the Supreme Court’s more recent cases, most notably 2013’s Comcast v. Behrend. The trial judge’s analysis was short, the appeals court said, but “materially correct.”

Visa and Mastercard told the Supreme Court that the 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 11th Circuits would have reached a different conclusion about certifying the classes in its case, proving the implications of the purported “disarray” among lower courts on the standard for class certification.

“This court’s intervention is necessary to resolve the rampant confusion in the lower courts,” Visa and Mastercard told the justices. “Relying on incorrect legal standards and untested expert evidence, courts nationwide are certifying classes with uninjured members in a range of contexts, from antitrust to securities and mass torts."

Not so, said Jonathan Rubin of MoginRubin, who launched the ATM operators’ case against Visa and Mastercard more than a decade ago. The trial judge, Rubin said, may not have used up-to-date lingo in his class certification opinion. But the D.C. Circuit carefully considered Visa and Mastercard’s challenges to Leon’s predominance holding – including the credit card companies’ argument that the certified classes contained uninjured class members -- and decided that Leon reached the right result, Rubin said.

“This is another hollow petition for certiorari,” Rubin told me, noting that the Supreme Court previously agreed to review the decision denying defendants’ motion to dismiss the litigation, but then tossed the appeal in 2016 after the defendants changed their theory in merits briefing. “They don’t have much more to go on than that the judge used the wrong words,” Rubin said.

Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, who is co-counsel with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Mehri & Skalet in one of the companion consumer cases, agreed.

“The D.C. Circuit’s unpublished decision affirming class certification reflects a straightforward application of settled law to the particular facts of these cases,” Berman said by email. “Visa and Mastercard fundamentally contest the fact-specific result the D.C. Circuit reached, and not any legal error or circuit split on which the Supreme Court’s guidance is needed.”

Lawyers from Finkelstein Thompson and Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson, which represent the other consumer class, did not respond to a query.

You may have noticed that Visa and Mastercard did not frame their Supreme Court petition as a request for the justices to clarify whether classes can be certified even if they contain more than a handful of uninjured class members, focusing instead on the degree of scrutiny that trial courts must apply to plaintiffs’ theories of classwide injury.

The uninjured class member issue, you probably recall, came to the Supreme Court a couple of years ago, when Dongwon Industries' 006040.KS subsidiary StarKist asked for review of a 9th Circuit decision certifying three antitrust classes. Despite exhortations from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, the justices denied the petition in 2022.

StarKist had argued that the D.C. Circuit was actually on the right side of a circuit split over certifying classes with uninjured class members after expressing skepticism in a couple of antitrust rail freight cases. Visa and Mastercard cited the rail freight cases in their appeal, but the court distinguished between those decisions – in which plaintiffs’ own model anticipated that not all class members were injured – and the ATM case, in which plaintiffs did not concede uninjured class members, but Visa and Mastercard offered competing models to highlight the purported problem.

We’ll have to wait to see if the credit card companies’ reframing is more enticing to the Supreme Court than StarKist’s.

Read more:

Visa, Mastercard ask US Supreme Court to undo class-action orders

U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

Tuna buyers to justices: Circuits not split over classes with uninjured members

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.