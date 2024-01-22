Column: Verizon’s $100 million settlement gets thumbs down from lawyers for 10,000 customers

By Alison Frankel

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lawyers for nearly 10,000 Verizon wireless customers have just complicated a proposed $100 million class action settlement of claims that the company deceptively added fees to their monthly bills, arguing that their clients should instead be allowed to arbitrate en masse against the company.

I told you last week about Verizon’s class action settlement, which quietly squelched a pair of appeals that would have tested the legitimacy of a recent corporate strategy to combat mass arbitration.

Rather than proceed with appeals at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and in New Jersey’s Supreme Court to determine whether companies can avert multimillion-dollar arbitration initiation fees by requiring customers to arbitrate their claims in small batches of “bellwether” arbitrations, Verizon VZ.N chose to strike a $100 million deal with plaintiffs' lawyers from DeNittis, Osefchen, Prince and Hattis & Lukacs. Those firms had asserted arbitration demands for about 2,700 Verizon customers, in addition to filing class actions in California and New Jersey that raised similar accusations.

But it turns out that a different set of plaintiffs' lawyers is not happy about the proposed settlement, which received preliminary approval from a New Jersey state judge last December.

Last week, Murphy Advocates and Goldstein, Russell & Woofter filed both a motion to intervene in the class action and a motion to compelarbitration on behalf of the Murphy firm's 9,970 Verizon clients. The firms, which said Murphy had advanced almost $3.8 million in arbitration initiation fees to the American Arbitration Association, said their clients should not be subjected to the class action’s injunction barring Verizon customers from moving forward with arbitration demands.

Murphy and Goldstein Russell argued that their clients – only 10 of whom have said they want to participate in the settlement — will be saddled with onerous requirements to opt out unless the court stays the class action to allow them to proceed with their arbitrations.

But their right to arbitrate all of their clients' cases is a tricky proposition. As I told you last week, the big unanswered question in the Verizon litigation is whether the company can require customers to arbitrate claims in batches of 10 cases at a time, with all other claimants forced to wait for the outcome of each successive tranche of 10-case bellwethers.

Verizon – which denies the premise that it deceived customers about so-called administrative fees – has always said that the batching process is actually a boon for consumers: If companies lose early cases, Verizon contends, they will be incentivized to make global deals that deliver money to customers instead of wasting millions on fees for arbitrators.

But courts in California and New Jersey concluded last year that Verizon’s arbitration contract was unenforceable, mostly because the batching process would require claimants to wait years to arbitrate their cases. An AAA arbitrator similarly ruled last year, in a case brought by the DeNittis and Hattis firms, that Verizon’s bellwether process violate AAA’s due process requirements.

Murphy and Goldstein Russell are also contesting Verizon’s bellwether system, both at the AAA and before the New Jersey judge overseeing the proposed $100 million settlement. The AAA challenge is stayed until the New Jersey judge decides whether to grant final approval to the settlement, but the firms have asked the judge to declare the bellwether regimen unconscionable so they can resume arguments at the AAA.

In an email statement, Evan Murphy said he is not trying to disrupt Verizon’s $100 million settlement but wants to protect his clients’ right to choose their own strategy and lawyers. He said it is “particularly troubling” that neither Verizon nor class counsel told the court about his 10,000 clients before asking for preliminary approval of the settlement and an injunction to halt other claims.

The DeNittis and Hattis firms did not respond to my email query.

Verizon, which is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, has suggested publicly, in a Dec. 4 letter to the New Jersey court overseeing the class action settlement, that the Murphy firm’s mass arbitration demands did not influence its decision to make a deal with the DeNittis and Hattis firms. (Notably, the settlement came days before Verizon was set to defend its batching rules at the 9th Circuit.)

Mass arbitration critics, as you surely recall, have long carped about plaintiffs' lawyers abusing the leverage of arbitration fees, which typically exceed $1,000 per case for companies. But fees in the Murphy cases were not a consideration at the time of Verizon’s settlement: The company was defending just 10 of Murphy's cases while an AAA arbitrator weighed arguments that Verizon's bellwether scheme violates AAA rules. (AAA’s previous decision criticizing Verizon’s process was in a case brought by the DeNittis and Hattis firms and AAA said it was not binding.) The arbitration provider returned Murphy's filing fees in all of his other cases.

Moreover, according to Verizon, Murphy has lost all of the deceptive fee cases he has arbitrated to a conclusion against the company. That includes at least four cases, according to Verizon's Dec. 4 letter.

Murphy said via email that those results are “not particularly informative” because they represent only a sliver of his cases against Verizon. He also said that he has settled claims against the company for more than customers are slated to receive in the class action settlement.

“Our objection is not to what prompted the settlement, but to Verizon’s attempt to use the settlement to eliminate our arbitrations,” he said. “Whether Verizon (or plaintiffs’ counsel) agrees with our strategy is irrelevant.”

Murphy also pointed out the fundamental irony of the Verizon settlement, in which the company is trying to use a class action to settle claims by customers who are precluded under their wireless contracts from bringing class action claims.

Verizon, for its part, has accused Murphy of trying to interfere with a deal that will deliver “significant benefits” to its customers.

Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Ana Viscomi will hear arguments on Murphy’s motion to intervene next month.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

